The Premier League has announced the officials for this Sunday’s encounter between Leeds United and Arsenal at Elland Road.

According to the Premier League website, the match officials have been determined, with Chris Kavanagh appointed as the referee and Paul Tierney on VAR duties.

Leeds has experience playing against Kavanagh, most notably in the April matchup between these two teams, which the Yorkshire club lost 2-1 at the Emirates after Luke Ayling was sent off for a foul on Gabriel Martinelli.

It wasn’t the only match Kavanagh officiated for Leeds during the previous season; he also was present over the controversial 3-2 loss at Chelsea, where he awarded a soft penalty to the Blues after a minimal contact by Mateusz Klich.