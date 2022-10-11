Video: Aubameyang rounds off wonderful team move to double Chelsea’s lead

Chelsea are 2-0 up at the San Siro as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rounds off a lovely team move to score for the second time in a week against his old club.
The Blues took the lead earlier in the match from the penalty spot as Jorginho punished the Italian side after Tomori gave away the spot-kick and was sent off in the process against his old club.
That has now been doubled after Aubameyang put the finishing touch on a wonderful team goal, which can be seen below.
What a slick move! ?
Aubameyang makes it 2-0 to Chelsea and the Blues look to be cruising to 3 points…#UCL pic.twitter.com/4ZQ9Y9H7Lh
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG COMES BACK TO HAUNT HIS OLD CLUB.
WHAT A TEAM GOAL FROM CHELSEA. ? pic.twitter.com/B1mqLRPsgm
