Video: Aubameyang rounds off wonderful team move to double Chelsea’s lead

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are 2-0 up at the San Siro as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rounds off a lovely team move to score for the second time in a week against his old club. 

The Blues took the lead earlier in the match from the penalty spot as Jorginho punished the Italian side after Tomori gave away the spot-kick and was sent off in the process against his old club.

That has now been doubled after Aubameyang put the finishing touch on a wonderful team goal, which can be seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Tomori shown straight red before Jorginho fires Chelsea into UCL lead
Newcastle United set for cash bonus following FIFA World Cup announcement
Key PSG man denies that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave in January
More Stories Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.