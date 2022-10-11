Video: Aubameyang rounds off wonderful team move to double Chelsea’s lead

Chelsea are 2-0 up at the San Siro as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rounds off a lovely team move to score for the second time in a week against his old club.

The Blues took the lead earlier in the match from the penalty spot as Jorginho punished the Italian side after Tomori gave away the spot-kick and was sent off in the process against his old club.

That has now been doubled after Aubameyang put the finishing touch on a wonderful team goal, which can be seen below.

What a slick move! Aubameyang makes it 2-0 to Chelsea and the Blues look to be cruising to 3 points…