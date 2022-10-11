Video: Jude Bellingham keeps Champions League record going with volley vs Sevilla

Jude Bellingham scored the equalising goal for Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla tonight to level the match at 1-1.

The Englishman’s stock continues to rise and the goal keeps the midfielder’s streak in this season’s Champions League going.

The 19-year-old has scored in every game of the competition so far and has a total of four goals accompanied by an assist.

With Dortmund 1-0 down, Bellingham started off a move and finished it by latching onto a Meunier cross with a volley, which can be seen below.

Jude Bellingham on the scoresheet once again ? The 19-year-old has scored in every Champions League game for Dortmund this season ???#UCL pic.twitter.com/exnSzGQooc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 11, 2022