Video: Riyad Mahrez misses penalty vs Copenhagen before Man City have man sent off

Manchester City
Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez has just missed a penalty in the Premier League side’s Champions League clash with Copenhagen before Sergio Gomez got sent off. 

Pep Guardiola’s side will go through to the last 16 with a win tonight and as expected, City have started the game as the better team.

The Manchester club have had a few chances and Rodri had a wonderful goal disallowed for handball in the build-up but were given a chance to take the lead minutes later from the penalty spot.

However, Riyad Mahrez saw his spot-kick saved as the match stays at 0-0.

Seven minutes later, Man City were reduced to 10 men as left-back Sergio Gomez was sent off for fouling as the last man.

The offence was missed originally but the City star was punished after VAR intervened.

