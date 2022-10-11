Video: Riyad Mahrez misses penalty vs Copenhagen before Man City have man sent off

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez has just missed a penalty in the Premier League side’s Champions League clash with Copenhagen before Sergio Gomez got sent off.

Pep Guardiola’s side will go through to the last 16 with a win tonight and as expected, City have started the game as the better team.

The Manchester club have had a few chances and Rodri had a wonderful goal disallowed for handball in the build-up but were given a chance to take the lead minutes later from the penalty spot.

However, Riyad Mahrez saw his spot-kick saved as the match stays at 0-0.

Penalty SAVED! ? Kamil Grabara denies Riyad Mahrez ? pic.twitter.com/Ie74sx3WAI — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 11, 2022

Seven minutes later, Man City were reduced to 10 men as left-back Sergio Gomez was sent off for fouling as the last man.

The offence was missed originally but the City star was punished after VAR intervened.

It's all happening now in Copenhagen as Manchester City are reduced to 10 men – Sergio Gomez is shown a straight red card after a VAR check ? Watch: @RTE2 and @RTEplayer https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE pic.twitter.com/2eoKKbc57Q — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 11, 2022