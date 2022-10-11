(Video) Rudiger nets massive 95th minute equaliser vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Champions League
Posted by

Antonio Rudiger has scored a hugely important goal for Real Madrid.

Having fallen behind to a first-half goal from Oleksandr Zubkov, Real Madrid had struggled to lay a glove on Shakhtar Donetsk in tonight’s latest round of Champions League group games.

MORE: Sir Jim Ratcliffe rules out Man United takeover and opens up on Glazers’ personality

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Timo Werner heads in opener vs Celtic from ridiculously tight angle
Video: Jude Bellingham keeps Champions League record going with volley vs Sevilla
West Ham looking for two more signings in Italy following Scamacca success

However, despite the game entering its final moments, centre-back Rudiger, who had found himself deep in the Ukrainian’s box in the 95th minute, managed to climb highest and flick a looping ball beyond goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin.

The scenes from the Madrid dugout prove the importance of the former Chelsea man’s header.

Pictures via BeIN Sports

More Stories Antonio Rudiger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.