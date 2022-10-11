(Video) Rudiger nets massive 95th minute equaliser vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Antonio Rudiger has scored a hugely important goal for Real Madrid.

Having fallen behind to a first-half goal from Oleksandr Zubkov, Real Madrid had struggled to lay a glove on Shakhtar Donetsk in tonight’s latest round of Champions League group games.

However, despite the game entering its final moments, centre-back Rudiger, who had found himself deep in the Ukrainian’s box in the 95th minute, managed to climb highest and flick a looping ball beyond goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin.

The scenes from the Madrid dugout prove the importance of the former Chelsea man’s header.

Pictures via BeIN Sports