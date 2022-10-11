(Video) Timo Werner heads in opener vs Celtic from ridiculously tight angle

Timo Werner has headed RB Leipzig into a second-half lead against Celtic during tonight’s latest round of Champions League group games.

The German forward managed to guide a seemingly impossible-to-convert cross into the back of the Hoops’ net after 75 minutes.

Check out the moment the former Chelsea striker netted below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

Midfielder Emile Forsberg has since doubled the German’s lead and should the Bundesliga giants go on to take all three points, Group F will be finely poised.

As it currently stands with two games to go, Real Madrid sit top on nine points, Shakhtar Donetsk are in second on seven points with RB Leipzig narrowly down in third on six points.