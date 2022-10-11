According to Claret & Hugh, West Ham United is not confident that veteran defender Craig Dawson will accept a new contract at the club.

As things stand, the 32-year-old can sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January since he is in the last year of his current deal.

According to the report, the Hammers want to extend the deal with player but the club’s board is still unsure whether the former West Brom defender will accept.

As things stand Dawson will see his contract run out and leave as free agent in summer of 2023.

The 32-year-old impressed Moyes with his performances last season after the injury to Angelo Ogbonna and has already started the new season in good form, helping the Hammers win three games in a row.