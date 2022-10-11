West Ham looking for two more signings in Italy following Scamacca success

West Ham United will return to Serie A during the summer window to sign two more players.

That is according to Claret and Hugh, who report that West Ham are interested in signing another central midfielder and maybe a new defender next summer.

The Hammers will return to Serie A in search of both following the success of Gianluca Scamacca and will be hoping to find some more bargains.

The Italian striker has been a superb addition to David Moyes’ side since joining from Sassuolo during the summer, with the 23-year-old winning every game he’s started so far.

Scamacca has now become a regular starter at the London club after being introduced slowly and has scored in his last two Premier League outings – with a total of six goals overall.