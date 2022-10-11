34-year-old set for surprise West Ham return

Former West Ham United ace Jack Collison could reportedly be set for a return to the club.

According to the reliable insider ExWHUemployee, Collison is one of the names in the frame to take over as manager of the Hammers’ academy.

Mark Noble is expected to have a say in the decision, but Collison is one of a number of candidates who could take over from the departing Ricky Martin.

ExWHUemployee wrote, “His replacement is not yet known but there are many former players such as Jack Collison, Kevin Keen, Kenny Brown Jnr and Steve Potts who would be great candidates.

“Mark Noble is meant to be heavily involved in the recruitment of the new man. Which could suggest former team mates and friend Jack Collison could be in the running. Although Mark maintains a good relationship with all.”