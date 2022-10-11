Liverpool keeping close tabs on 18-year-old wonderkid ahead of potential transfer

Liverpool are reportedly keeping close tabs on Anderlecht defender Zeno Debast, who also has Borussia Dortmund as admirers.

The 18-year-old looks a hugely promising talent and it seems that the Reds are monitoring his progress ahead of potentially looking into signing him at some point in the future, according to 90min.

Liverpool have a good track record when it comes to identifying the best young talent in the game, and Debast looks like he could be one to watch in the years to come.

The teenager is already a senior Belgium international, winning his first two caps for his country this year, and they’ll most likely be the first of many.

Liverpool probably wouldn’t have a role for Debast in their first-team right now, but it surely won’t be too long before they need to think very seriously about recruiting a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk has had a great career at Anfield, but is now 31 and starting to look like he might be past his very best, with LFC making a poor start to the season in general.