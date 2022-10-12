Arsenal looking to sign another defender with Frenchman being targeted

Arsenal are considering making a move for Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

Ndicka helped play a pivotal role in Frankfurt winning the Europa League last season. The defender featured in 11 games in the competition and also made the Bundesliga team of the season.

The French youth international is out of contract at the end of the season and clubs are keeping tabs on his situation should he become a free agent next summer.

According to Il Romanista, Arsenal and Roma are keeping tabs on Ndicka.

Despite an excellent start to the season, Arsenal have had some shaky moments at the back. Gabriel has struggled at times and recently gave away a penalty against rivals Tottenham.

Long-term, with Ben White being used as a right-back, Mikel Arteta may be looking to upgrade on Gabriel, and Ndicka could be a smart move especially if he’s going to become available on a free transfer.

With William Saliba yet to sign a new contract, Arsenal may be considering their options in case the French defender decides to leave the club in the near future.