Darren Bent bizarrely insists he wouldn’t swap Arsenal star for Kylian Mbappe

Pundit Darren Bent has surprisingly insisted he wouldn’t swap Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The France international is back in the headlines again at the moment due to uncertainty over his future, with Fabrizio Romano confirming in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that the player is unhappy at PSG and wants to leave.

Mbappe is one of the finest players in world football and would surely be seen as a dream signing by any Arsenal fan, though Bent, who played for Tottenham but who grew up supporting the Gunners, genuinely seems to be saying he’d rather have Jesus up front for Mikel Arteta’s side…

? “Whenever we talk about Mbappé, he’s always upset about something.” ? “Would I swap Gabriel Jesus for Kylian Mbappé right now? No…” Darren Bent explains why he wouldn’t swap Gabriel Jesus for Kylian Mbappé at Arsenal at this moment in time pic.twitter.com/EyYNMPE6T9 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 11, 2022

Bent makes a good point about Mbappe always seeming to have issues that he’s complaining about, but at the same time he’s also surely worth the hassle.

Arsenal haven’t had a player of that calibre for some time, and he’d surely take them to a whole new level if he were to join, not that it’s particularly likely.

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City this summer and has been superb since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium.