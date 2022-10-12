Chelsea and Arsenal set to battle it out to sign Brazilian

Chelsea and Arsenal are set to battle it out to sign Brazilian youngster Robert Renan.

Renan is yet to feature an awful lot for his club side Corinthians but the 19-year-old has been impressive when playing for the Brazilian youth sides.

At 18, Renan made his debut for Corinthians and is now considered one of the brightest young talents in Brazil.

Now, according to GOAL Brazil, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs showing an interest in the defender, whose release clause is believed to be in the region of £45m. The report claims that Wolves did show an interest in Renan previously, but a move failed to materialise.

Signing Renan would fit in with both Arsenal and Chelsea’s recent transfer philosophies. Chelsea signed multiple young talents from across Europe in the summer transfer window with a view to the future rather than immediately bringing them into the first team.

Arsenal have also targeted younger players in recent years, especially since the arrival of Mikel Arteta, and Renan could be the next young talent to be brought to the Premier League.