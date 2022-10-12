Chelsea have begun talks to bring Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber to the club.

Webber has been the sporting director at Norwich City since 2017. Webber has developed an excellent reputation in the English game for his handling of finances at Norwich and after playing a role in helping them gain promotion to the Premier League from the Championship, a league considered as one of the most difficult to get promoted from.

Now, according to The Sun, Chelsea have begun talks to bring Webber to Stamford Bridge to take up a sporting director role.

Webber has previously spent at Huddersfield, Wolves, QPR, Liverpool, and Wrexham, before making the move to Norwich.

The report claims that Chelsea have spoken to multiple candidates regarding the vacant role, but a new sporting director is yet to be appointed.

The step up from Norwich to Chelsea, dealing with an immense budget and high-profile players will be an immense one for Webber.

However, it’s believed that he would be willing to accept an offer if one did arrive.