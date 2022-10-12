Chelsea manager Graham Potter speaks out on Reece James injury

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has spoken out on the injury suffered by defender Reece James in yesterday’s 2-0 win away to AC Milan.

The Blues are being made to sweat over James’ fitness after he was forced off at the San Siro, but Potter spoke about it in his press conference and said it looked too early to say for sure how bad things were looking for the England international.

See below for Potter’s comment when asked about the James injury…

? "We're hoping he's okay." Graham Potter is unable to give a clear indication of the extent of Reece James' injury pic.twitter.com/PlGceE80q8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 12, 2022

James has been a terrific servant for Chelsea in recent years, rising up from the west London club’s academy to become one of the most important members of the first-team.

Potter won’t want to be without the 22-year-old for long, but it certainly looked a bit worrying for him yesterday as he was unable to continue against Milan.

It didn’t hurt Chelsea on the night, though, as they continued their strong start under Potter with an impressive win away to one of Europe’s biggest names.