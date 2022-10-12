Chelsea have been holding talks with a number of candidates over becoming their new sporting director, including Leeds United chief Victor Orta.

That’s according to a report from 90min, who suggest Orta is up there on Chelsea’s list of targets, which could be a real worry for the Yorkshire outfit as they look to continue rebuilding and establishing themselves in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly will no doubt want to have someone experienced coming in to deal with the club’s transfers as soon as possible, and Orta has done some impressive work during his time at Elland Road.

Leeds fans will no doubt be concerned, however, after a lot of upheaval in recent times, with Jesse Marsch replacing Marcelo Bielsa as manager and only narrowly steering the club away from relegation last season.

Star players Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha then left the club in the summer, so losing Orta to a Premier League rival would be a huge blow.

Chelsea have also spoken to big names like Paul Mitchell, Monchi, and Luis Campos, according to 90min’s report, so there’s no guarantee they’ll end up going with Orta.