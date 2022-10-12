Chelsea are likely to sign RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku before the start of the World Cup and his teammate is set to follow him to Stamford Bridge.

Nkunku has had an impressive few seasons for RB Leipzig, performing exceptionally in the Bundesliga as well as in Europe.

The French international is likely to head to the World Cup in November where he will be hoping to impress any interested club, but it does appear a deal is already in the pipeline.

According to SportBild (via Sport Witness), Chelsea could secure the signing of Nkunku before the start of the World Cup, and his teammate Josko Gvardiol is set to follow him to Stamford Bridge.

Boehly has reportedly held regular meetings with Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff after they originally discussed a deal which saw Timo Werner move back to his former club.

The signing of Nkunku would offer Chelsea a completely new dimension in attack. The Frenchman has pace in abundance and is capable of playing through the middle or out wide.

With Thiago Silva into the last year of his contract and reaching the last few years of his career, signing Gvardiol as a long-term replacement would be some shrewd business.