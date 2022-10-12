Chelsea showing an interest in €100m forward who will be allowed to leave next summer

Chelsea are reportedly showing an interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic who will be allowed to leave the club next summer.

Vlahovic only signed for Juventus during the most recent January transfer window. The Italian club are enduring a difficult season, most recently losing in the Champions League away to Maccabi Haifa.

Despite scoring six goals in eleven games so far this season, Vlahovic has come under criticism during his time at Juventus.

Now, Calcio Mercato are claiming that Juventus will be happy to allow Vlahovic to leave next summer, but will demand a fee in excess of €100m.

Dusan Vlahovic in action for Juventus.
The report claims that Chelsea are one of the clubs showing an interest in Vlahovic, and signing a striker in the near future could be a priority.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was brought in during the summer transfer window, but he’s hardly going to be a long-term solution for Chelsea.

Vlahovic is still only 22 years old so could solve Chelsea’s attacking problem for the future.

PSG and Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in signing the Juventus striker, so it could be a difficult race to secure his signature.

 

