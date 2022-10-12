Chelsea star speaks out after recent injury against AC Milan

Chelsea defender Reece James has spoken out after suffering an injury against AC Milan in the Champions League.

James suffered an injury against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Any followers of the English national team will be sweating over the next few weeks hoping some of Gareth Southgate’s players don’t get injured before the upcoming World Cup.

James has now spoken out on his Twitter following his injury against AC Milan, as seen in the tweet below.

It’s difficult to tell so soon after the injury whether it’s going to be serious enough to keep him out for an extended period of time.

Southgate will be desperate for James to make a full recovery in time for the World Cup, especially with both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker also currently out injured.

With fixtures against Manchester United and Graham Potter’s former club Brighton coming up, the Chelsea manager will also be crossing his fingers hoping James hasn’t suffered a serious injury.

If all three of the England full-backs mentioned are unable to participate in the World Cup, then Southgate is going to have some difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks.

 

