Chelsea defender Thiago Silva will allow his family to decide whether he signs a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva, now 38 years old, is set to be out of contract at the end of the season. The Brazilian has played a pivotal role for Chelsea over the last few years, but he is reaching the latter stages of his career.

Despite showing no signs of decreasing ability with his age, Chelsea will have to be careful not to tie him down to a long-term contract as he may begin to decline over the next year or two.

Now, Silva has spoken out about his contract situation, as relayed by the Evening Standard.

“The time will come to talk and it could be time before or after the World Cup. I need to decide my contract for my family arrangements and it is not easy. We will see what will happen,” said Silva.

Giving Silva an additional year would make sense for Chelsea, if the Brazilian international is willing to sign a new deal.

Graham Potter may need to manage his game time over the next few months – a congested fixture schedule including Champions League fixtures may mean Silva doesn’t feature in too many European games.