Exclusive: Update on Chelsea duo’s contract talks as Barcelona hover for free transfers

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on N’Golo Kante and Jorginho and the possibility of them signing new contracts at Chelsea.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano stated that there’s not been much progress on the Blues tying down these players, though it was also too early to say if they’d be high up on Barcelona’s list of targets for next summer.

Barca have recently stated that they would be back in the market for free agents again next summer after doing well with that strategy this year, so that could mean they’ll take a look at Kante and Jorginho if there’s no progress on contract talks in the months ahead.

“Chelsea fans have been asking me for updates, but I’m afraid there’s nothing agreed yet with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho,” Romano wrote.

“Both of them are still in talks with Chelsea but it’s not something close as of now. It will also depend on the board.

“As we know, Barcelona will monitor many free agents ahead of next summer, but they say it’s too early to see what happens on this situations regarding specific targets.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt have mixed feelings about this, with both Kante and Jorginho likely to go down as club legends for the success they’ve had at Stamford Bridge.

However, at the same time, this ageing midfield duo now looks past its peak and it might be a good time to move them on and build around younger players in that area of the pitch.