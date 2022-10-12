Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial will miss their Europa League clash and will be assessed ahead of the weekend.

Manchester United face Onomoia in the Europa League on Thursday night and after bouncing back with a win against Everton, Ten Hag will be hoping they can continue that momentum into their next game.

Any fresh injuries are likely to hinder Manchester United and Ten Hag has now confirmed that Martial will miss the game after coming off injured against Everton. The Dutch manager has said that he will be assessed over the next few days to see if he will be fit enough to feature in the Premier League at the weekend, as reported by Samuel Luckhurst.

Martial had an impressive start to the Premier League season, scoring twice in three games. However, the Frenchman has struggled with injuries so far, so Manchester United will have to manage his game time after his latest setback.

Cristiano Ronaldo has started regularly for United during their Europa League campaign, but the Portuguese star has only started one league game, so missing Martial for the weekend will be a huge blow for Ten Hag.