“Fantastic source” – Klopp takes sarcastic dig at former Liverpool star in press conference

Jurgen Klopp had a fiery exchange with a reporter in his pre-match press conference for Liverpool’s Wednesday night Champions League clash with Rangers.

The reporter asked the Liverpool manager: “I heard the phrase used after the game against Arsenal that Liverpool need a ‘spark’. How do you feel?” to which Klopp responded: “Who said that?”

When the reporter confirmed it was former player Didi Hamann, Klopp replied: “Oh great, he’s a fantastic source. Well respected everywhere.”

The German also stated that being a former Liverpool midfielder “doesn’t give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea.”

See the video clip below for the full exchange…

Jurgen Klopp was not at all happy with Didi Hamann's comments… ? pic.twitter.com/76ZfWCxtVo — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 12, 2022

The reporter asked Klopp if, like Hamann had suggested, he felt as though his side needed a spark. He responded: “I actually think that Didi Hamann doesn’t deserve that you use his phrase to ask me a question. Do me a favour and ask your own question.”

Hamann’s comments came after the Merseyside team suffered a 3-2 defeat to league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, October 9. This season, Liverpool have had their worst start to a Premier League campaign in 10 years.

They sit 10th in the league table and are currently winless in three matches, with a daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium looming on Sunday to face an unbeaten Manchester City.

First though, it’s European action as the Liverpool squad have made the trip to Glasgow to try and boost their chances of promotion to the knockout stages of the competition.