Liverpool have missed chance to seal Mbappe transfer, says Ferdinand as he names club who’ll be his “first choice”

Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool may have missed their opportunity to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The France international’s PSG future is once again in doubt, even though he only signed a new long-term contract with the Ligue 1 giants in the summer.

As explained by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Mbappe is not happy at the Parc des Princes and wants to leave, though his club are unlikely to be prepared to let him go in the January transfer window.

Ferdinand discussed Mbappe’s situation on BT Sport in the video clip below, and the pundit admitted he now felt Liverpool’s slip-up this season probably meant they were no longer in the running for his signature…

Instead, Ferdinand believes Mbappe’s first choice will surely be Real Madrid, and it’s certainly easy to imagine the 23-year-old becoming the Spanish giants’ next Galactico.

Mbappe has scored 183 goals in 230 games for PSG, and it may be that he now fancies a new challenge, where he can play in a more competitive league and perhaps have a better shot at winning the Champions League.

