Former Chelsea manager would like to manage England National Team in the future

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could imagine himself coaching the England National Team in the future.

That is according to Christian Falk, who reports that the German coach would like to manage a national team in the future with England being one of the countries of preference.

Tuchel is still without a job following his departure from Chelsea last month, where he spent a year and a half of his career, delivering the Blues their second Champions League crown in the process.

The German coach is considered one of the best in the world and it is likely that he won’t remain unemployed for much longer.

TRUE? Thomas Tuchel could imagine coaching the Three Lions in future @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/r9eKAcfILq — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 12, 2022

Whether a national team role is next for Tuchel is uncertain but there could be a few available after the World Cup, which includes England.

Three Lions boss, Gareth Southgate, admitted recently that a poor World Cup could see him get the sack despite having a contract until December 2024, reports the Guardian.

England are coming off the back of a poor campaign in the UEFA Nationa League, where they got relegated, so could it be a possibility that Tuchel is in the Three Lions dugout for EURO 2024?