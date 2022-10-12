Former Chelsea manager would like to manage England National Team in the future

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could imagine himself coaching the England National Team in the future. 

That is according to Christian Falk, who reports that the German coach would like to manage a national team in the future with England being one of the countries of preference.

Tuchel is still without a job following his departure from Chelsea last month, where he spent a year and a half of his career, delivering the Blues their second Champions League crown in the process.

The German coach is considered one of the best in the world and it is likely that he won’t remain unemployed for much longer.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool and Tottenham name teams for tonight’s Champions League matches
PSG could move for Premier League star to replace Mbappe should he leave the French club
Video: Liverpool youngster scores incredible solo goal in UEFA Youth League

Whether a national team role is next for Tuchel is uncertain but there could be a few available after the World Cup, which includes England.

Three Lions boss, Gareth Southgate, admitted recently that a poor World Cup could see him get the sack despite having a contract until December 2024, reports the Guardian.

England are coming off the back of a poor campaign in the UEFA Nationa League, where they got relegated, so could it be a possibility that Tuchel is in the Three Lions dugout for EURO 2024?

More Stories Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.