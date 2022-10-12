How will King Charles III coronation affect Premier League schedule?

It has been confirmed that the coronation of King Charles III will go ahead on May 6th 2023, meaning there could potentially be a rescheduling of Premier League matches, as well as other leagues in England that day.

Football was postponed last month following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, so it seems likely that we could see something similar for the official ceremony of Charles taking the crown.

This has not yet been confirmed, and it may be that the games that day can still go ahead as Sky News have reported that Charles’ coronation is likely to take place in the morning.

The season ends on the 29th of May, but it’s already been a bit of a hectic schedule this term due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

This means we’ve already had a lot of fixtures tightly packed together, so further disruption could be a major issue for clubs at the business end of the season.