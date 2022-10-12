Jamie Carragher has slammed Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe after reports circulated that the forward is actively seeking a move away from the club.

Mbappe signed a new deal with PSG in May that not only gave the star a significant wage increase but allowed Mbappe to hold a higher role than other players at the club and have a say in important matters, including transfers and new managers.

According to French reporter Julien Laurens, Mbappe now feels “betrayed” that the club have not followed through on the promises they made him, with one being that PSG had to oversee the departure of Neymar.

"He feels betrayed. He's had enough and he wants out." Just 143 days after signing a new contract, Kylian Mbappé wants to leave PSG.@LaurensJulien brings us up to speed with events from Paris.#UCL pic.twitter.com/3jpyqcFrTh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 11, 2022

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher weighed in on the situation whilst covering the Champions League on CBS Sports, saying: “The thing with Mbappe is, I think we all love him as a player, he’s amazing but there is too much ego, power for a 23-year-old player – who is one of the best players in the world – but he is a young player.

“I think someone needs to just tell him what ‘no’.”

Mbappe set to stay in Paris for foreseeable future:

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed via his exclusive CaughtOffside column that PSG have no intention of selling Mbappe in January.

Still, the Liverpool Echo cite L’Equipe as naming Anfield as a possible destination, with the Reds supposedly dreaming of signing the Frenchman.

But with Carragher’s words in mind, would Liverpool fans really be that quick to sign this potentially damaging character?