Jorginho has angered AC Milan fans after he was shown laughing at Sandro Tonali’s post-match complaints regarding the penalty decision in Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Chelsea. 

Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori received a controversial red card in the 18th minute after a foul on Mason Mount, which the referee saw as Tomori denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Jorginho then stepped up and converted the penalty comfortably before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the game-winning goal to make it 2-0 in Chelsea’s before half-time.

The half-time whistle from the match referee Daniel Siebert was met with jeers ringing around the San Siro from furious Milan fans after Siebert’s decision making and stoppages throughout the first half.

Sandro Tonali also expressed his disappointment from the game in a post-match interview with Sky Sports Italia. He said: “When you give a penalty and a red card after 18 minutes, for a touch like that, we may as well make it basketball, where any touch is a foul.

“It felt like that anyway, we had several yellow cards for ridiculous, embarrassing free kicks in the first half alone.”

Pictures courtesy of Sky

The broadcaster cut to the Chelsea goalscorer seemingly listening in on Tonali’s interview and laughing at what his Azzurri teammate had to say.

Safe to say Jorginho will have some explaining to do next time he returns to his homeland for international duty.

