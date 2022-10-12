Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on whether or not Arsenal could compete for Jude Bellingham transfer if they get CL football

Could Arsenal really join Europe’s elite to compete for the transfer of Jude Bellingham if they qualify for the Champions League next season?

This was suggested by BT Sport pundit Joleon Lescott, but it seems that transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano isn’t so convinced by the idea, due to the kind of money that would be involved.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside on Substack, Romano explained that while he’s a big fan of Arsenal’s project, it still seems likely that this kind of signing would be financially out of reach for them, even if they were back in Europe’s top club competition.

“I think Arsenal are doing fantastic but it’s also about the salary; this is why other Premier League and La Liga clubs can offer different kind of contract,” Romano explained.

“Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Man United and of course Real Madrid really want him.”

Gunners fans would surely love to dream of being able to go up against the likes of City, United, Chelsea and Liverpool for a player of this calibre, but it might have to wait a few more years until Mikel Arteta’s side can really show they’re in the business of winning major trophies and playing in the Champions League year in, year out.