Chelsea make early approach to beat Liverpool, Man Utd & Man City to world class transfer

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Borussia Dortmund over the possibility of signing Jude Bellingham during the summer transfer window.

The Blues will face competition from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid, who are all set to be in a race for the midfielder’s signature.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, Chelsea are looking to one-up their competitors by approaching Dortmund early regarding a potential deal.

Bellingham has quickly become one of the most sought-after prospects in Europe and has continued to impress on some of the biggest stages in world football; the Champions League and Euro 2020 tournament.

Bellingham has scored in every #UCL game this season. He's 19. ? pic.twitter.com/NLTUwT08Mi — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 11, 2022

He is already an established England international and is likely to receive a call-up to the World Cup in November. Whilst he is currently priced at around £131.5 million, Dortmund’s asking price could increase significantly should the 19-year-old have an impressive tournament.

The Birmingham-born talent is regarded for his creative, playmaking and versatile abilities on the pitch. Despite his young age, he is an authoritative figure and has already donned the captain’s armband for the Bundesliga club.