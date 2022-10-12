Kylian Mbappe scored Paris Saint-Germain’s only goal of the match as they faced Benfica at the Parc des Princes in Tuesday’s Champions League clash – and he had the support of his teammates after making it 1-0.

The game ended 1-1 after Benfica equalised in the 62nd minute through Joao Mario, ensuring the Portuguese side stayed tied on points with PSG and second in Group H.

The headlines on the night belong to Mbappe, but not for his contribution to the match; news broke earlier in the day that the Frenchman is looking to leave PSG and is adamant about finding a new club.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed: “Kylian Mbappe, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club as soon as possible.”

Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible. ??? #Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. pic.twitter.com/tETVVxB2yy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2022

He also stated that PSG have “no intention to sell Mbappe in January”.

The 23-year-old’s relationships with certain teammates appear to have broken down too, namely Lionel Messi and Neymar. A video circulated on social media in August of Mbappe seemingly insisting that he take a penalty for PSG, despite Neymar already holding the ball and placing it on the spot ready.

Kylian Mbappe really had the audacity to ask Neymar to give him the second penalty after he he missed his first one ?

pic.twitter.com/DxFML8jxqf — LSPN FC (@LSPNFC_) August 14, 2022

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Mbappe had already missed one penalty in the Ligue 1 match but is the club’s designated penalty taker. In another game, the Brazilian forward earns a penalty and appears to ask Mbappe if he can take it, to which he obliges.

However, last night when the Parisian lined the shot up, Neymar was spotted outside the box shouting encouragement to his teammate.

Le penalty de Kylian Mbappé en caméra isolée avec les encouragements de Neymar ??#PSGSLB | #UCL pic.twitter.com/OO7qbsjDFa — CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) October 11, 2022

Looks like the 30-year-old is remaining professional amid the ongoing situation and rumours surrounding the club.