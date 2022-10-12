Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Kylian Mbappe is “not happy” and says Real Madrid transfer would be “perfect”

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is not happy with the project or the internal dynamics at the club, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Mbappe only recently signed a new contract with PSG, but it seems his future is now in serious doubt again after a major story broke yesterday.

Spanish outlet Marca claimed Mbappe’s relationship with the Ligue 1 giants is now completely broken, and the reliable Romano has confirmed some aspects of the story, though he insists the France international is unlikely to be allowed to leave the Parc des Princes in January.

Mbappe has been a world class performer during his time with PSG, and Romano admits that if he were to leave, there’d be a long list of top clubs after him.

The transfer news specialist stated that a move to Real Madrid would be “perfect”, and it’s hard to disagree, with the Spanish giants having a proud history of signing ‘Galacticos’ – the biggest names in world football, and they don’t come much bigger than Mbappe.

“Mbappe is not happy with the current situation, but Paris Saint-Germain insist he’s not going anywhere in January and they want to keep him as one of the stars of the project,” Romano explained.

“It’s important to see what happens in the next weeks between Mbappe’s side and PSG. He was expecting different kind of project in the summer and it’s also about some internal dynamics, but PSG feel he’s putting some pressure on the club.

“I think all the top clubs would be keep on signing Mbappe, of course; but the only answer on PSG side is: he’s not leaving in January. I still think that he’d be perfect player for Real Madrid.”

Madrid could do with replacing ageing club legend Karim Benzema in the near future, and Mbappe certainly seems the ideal successor to his fellow Frenchman in that role.