After six months at Leeds, £13m man set to join European giants

Alfonso Pedraza, who featured for Leeds United numerous times on loan from Villarreal could make the move to Inter Milan after displaying impressive form this season.

According to reports, the deal would cost around £13 million and could include a loan-to-buy option. Pedraza would take the role of Robin Gosens, who has recently fallen out of favour under Simone Inzaghi. Villarreal may be more likely to oversee the transfer given their backup option, Johan Mojica.

Last season, the Spaniard made 28 appearances in La Liga and contributed four goals and four assists across the campaign.