After six months at Leeds, £13m man set to join European giants

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Alfonso Pedraza, who featured for Leeds United numerous times on loan from Villarreal could make the move to Inter Milan after displaying impressive form this season.

According to reports, the deal would cost around £13 million and could include a loan-to-buy option. Pedraza would take the role of Robin Gosens, who has recently fallen out of favour under Simone Inzaghi. Villarreal may be more likely to oversee the transfer given their backup option, Johan Mojica.

More Stories / Latest News
Report details Man Utd & Chelsea interest in Kylian Mbappe transfer and what the PSG star is looking for
Chelsea begin talks to poach sporting director from English club
Summer signing feeling frustrated and hurt with his Newcastle situation

Last season, the Spaniard made 28 appearances in La Liga and contributed four goals and four assists across the campaign.

More Stories Alfonso Pedraza

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.