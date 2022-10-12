Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs showing an interest in highly-rated Rangers wonderkid Leon King, having scouted the 18-year-old defender recently.

King played for Rangers against Liverpool in their recent Champions League clash at Anfield, and it’s clear he’s already good enough to be competing on the biggest stage on a regular basis.

Newcastle would do well to try to win the race for his signature, though they’re looking likely to be up against other big names like Manchester United and Leeds, according to reliable transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter feed, as you can see below…

Many clubs are monitoring Rangers centre back Leon King (2004) who started against Liverpool at Anfield, last week — he’s out of contract in June 2024. ???????? #transfers Manchester United, Newcastle and Leeds have already sent their scouts to follow King. pic.twitter.com/gE7Iza7uJW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2022

Newcastle have done well since their new owners purchased the club from Mike Ashley, with plenty of investment going into the team with big-name signings like Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.

If they could bring in a top young talent like King to build around for years to come, the future could indeed be very bright at St James’ Park.