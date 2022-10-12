Liverpool and Arsenal target Youri Tielemans is now being watched by Barcelona.
Tielemans is out of contract at Leicester at the end of the season and after a disappointing season, the Premier League club may lose some of their key players in the near future.
In January, Tielemans will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs around Europe, and according to SPORT, Barcelona are considering making a move for the Belgian midfielder.
Fabrizio Romano has tipped Tielemans to be a fantastic signing for Barcelona, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.
“I think there will be many interesting opportunities out there; Youri Tielemans, for example, is not signing a new contract at Leicester and would be a fantastic signing. In my opinion, he’s really underrated, but let’s see where he ends up,” said Romano.
However, Barcelona are likely to face a lot of competition to secure his signature, with Calcio Mercato claiming that Real Madrid and Liverpool are interested, with Romano also confirming to CaughtOffside that Arsenal have shown an interest in Tielemans in recent months.
Tielemans has played a key role for Leicester over the last few years, helping them qualify for European competitions. If any interested club are able to secure the midfielder on a free transfer then it will be some shrewd business for any club looking to sign him.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
He’s not really an Arsenal target is he? Football journalists have just made that up. Unlike you, Arsenal employees have actually seen him play and have concluded he is no better than what they have. If they had wanted him they would have made a move by now.