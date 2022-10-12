Liverpool and Arsenal target Youri Tielemans is now being watched by Barcelona.

Tielemans is out of contract at Leicester at the end of the season and after a disappointing season, the Premier League club may lose some of their key players in the near future.

In January, Tielemans will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs around Europe, and according to SPORT, Barcelona are considering making a move for the Belgian midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano has tipped Tielemans to be a fantastic signing for Barcelona, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.