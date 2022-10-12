Liverpool and Tottenham name teams for tonight’s Champions League matches

Liverpool and Tottenham are in Champions League action tonight as they look to add much-needed points to their group tallies.

The Reds are sat in second position in Group A and a win tonight over Rangers would mean they only need a point across their next two matches to go through to the last 16.

Antonio Conte’s side are also in second position in Group D and getting all three points tonight against Eintracht Frankfurt is a must, as the group is a tight one with three points separating all four teams.

Jurgen Klopp has made six changes from the weekend’s loss to Arsenal with Gomez, Konate, Fabinho, Elliott, Carvalho and Firmino all coming into the side for the trip to Glasgow.

The Reds boss has rested some of his key stars for the match as Liverpool host Manchester City at the weekend.

As for Tottenham, Conte has made three changes from the London club’s 1-0 win over Brighton on Saturday with Lenglet, Emerson Royal and Richarlison coming back into the starting 11.

Davies, Bissouma and Doherty drop out of the team for tonight’s clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.