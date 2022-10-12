Liverpool are reportedly dreaming of the ambitious transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The France international’s PSG future looks in doubt at the moment, with Fabrizio Romano confirming via his CaughtOffside column on Substack that the 23-year-old is not happy with the current project at the Parc des Princes and wants out.

It remains to be seen if Mbappe will get his wish as he’s now tied to a long-term contract with the Ligue 1 giants, but that won’t stop speculation over where he could end up next.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, as translated by the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are now dreaming of signing Mbappe, and are being tipped as a more likely destination than their Premier League rivals Manchester City, who already have Erling Haaland up front.

Mbappe looks like he’d be a perfect fit for Liverpool in terms of his ability and style of play, but one imagines Klopp might also have some justified reservations about the player’s character.

It’s been a pretty harmonious dressing room at Anfield under the German tactician, and that’s been crucial to the team’s success in recent years.

Mbappe, on the other hand, seems to attract a lot of unwanted headlines for what seems like a slightly petulant attitude, so it may be that they’d do well to steer clear of this potential signing.