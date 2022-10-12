Liverpool are reportedly lining up a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in January after losing numerous first-team players through injury.

Over the summer, Jurgen Klopp was forced to bolster his squad with the addition of Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus. The manager was reluctant to acquire reinforcements for the 2022/2023 campaign until further injuries in the squad left Klopp no other option.

Arthur was struggling with a lack of match fitness upon arrival and the Brazilian played with Liverpool under-21s to try and prepare for the first team. Fabrizio Romano then confirmed that the midfielder will need surgery and will be unable to feature for the team until 2023.

Bad news for Liverpool and Arthur Melo. The Brazilian midfielder will undergo surgery this weekend, as reported by @JamesPearceLFC — it’s confirmed. ??? #LFC He will be out for the next months, Arthur won’t play again until 2023. pic.twitter.com/h5eWe1mueD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 8, 2022

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain ruled out with long-term injuries and with the Merseyside team adding Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip to the list of sidelined players, Liverpool are in the middle of an unfortunate injury crisis.

Liverpool's current injury list: Luis Diaz ?

Trent Alexander-Arnold ?

Joel Matip ?

Arthur Melo ?

Naby Keita ?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ? ?????????. — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 11, 2022

Their next opportunity to add to the squad will be over the winter, starting on January 1, and they have already eyed Villa’s man as a potential arrival, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.

Arsenal approached Luiz over the summer but Villa were reluctant to let the 24-year-old leave. However, with the Midlands club managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, Luiz may be more likely to make the move to the North-West.