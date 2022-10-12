Liverpool keeping an eye on midfielder in Spain who could be sold in January

There is no question that Liverpool’s weakest line is its midfield and that has gotten thinner since the injury to Arthur.

The area has become somewhat of a problem for the Reds due to injuries, ageing stars and some of the younger players not being fully ready to hold the position for a full season.

Therefore, Liverpool are likely to be after a long-term solution soon and according to Estadio Deportivo, that could be Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez.

The Premier League club are said to be keeping an eye on the Real Betis midfielder but have never made a firm bid or hinted they would do so.

The report states that Real Betis see Rodriguez as one of their most valuable assets and could sell him during the next transfer window to balance the books.

The Seville-based club are not in the best health financially and the departure of the Argentine would go a long way in helping their issues

Real Betis are said to want to sign Rodriguez to a new deal as his contract expires in 2024 and that would help increase his value further should he be sold in one of the upcoming windows.

The 28-year-old would be a great addition to the Liverpool squad but whether they make an official move remains to be seen.