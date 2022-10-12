Liverpool have received a triple injury boost ahead of their Champions League fixture with Rangers on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with an extended injury list during the first few months of the Premier League season, and as a result Liverpool have endured a difficult start.

However, they have now received a triple injury boost ahead of their clash with Rangers in the Champions League, as seen in the video below.

? A Liverpool squad update with players returning to training! ? Andy Robertson

? Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

? Curtis Jones pic.twitter.com/nMNucRr7qW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 11, 2022

Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all returned to training. The game against Rangers may come too soon for the trio, but it’s still a welcome boost with Liverpool facing Manchester City this weekend.