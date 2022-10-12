Liverpool receive triple injury boost ahead of Champions League fixture

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have received a triple injury boost ahead of their Champions League fixture with Rangers on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with an extended injury list during the first few months of the Premier League season, and as a result Liverpool have endured a difficult start.

However, they have now received a triple injury boost ahead of their clash with Rangers in the Champions League, as seen in the video below.

More Stories / Latest News
Neymar encouraged Kylian Mbappe to score penalty despite clash in relationship
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano “surprised” clubs haven’t paid €75m transfer fee for star compared to Kevin De Bruyne
Chelsea star speaks out after recent injury against AC Milan

Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all returned to training. The game against Rangers may come too soon for the trio, but it’s still a welcome boost with Liverpool facing Manchester City this weekend.

More Stories Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Andrew Robertson Curtis Jones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.