Rio Ferdinand opens up about his private chats with Cristiano Ronaldo while he’s been made to sit on the bench

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has opened up about his private chats with Cristiano Ronaldo during this period of being left on the bench by Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo is not used to being a substitute, having spent so much of his career being the star player for both club and country, and scoring record-breaking numbers of goals and picking up major trophies in the process.

Now, however, Ferdinand admits the Portugal international is not happy being made to watch games from the bench, though he also remains calm and believes the goals will come for him.

“When I’ve spoken to him during this period of not playing, how calm he’s been,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“Obviously there’s an undertone of p***** off. But the calmness with which ‘the chance will come and I score goals’. It’s plain and simple, the chance will come at some point.”

He added: “There’s no doubt in my mind he’s upset – of course he is but I think every professional who rates themselves and wants to play games week in, week out will have a divine right to be upset, that’s a given.

“But then it’s about what you do after and when you’re given the opportunity. You don’t go in and sulk. He’s the quickest one off the bench when he’s being asked to go on the pitch.

“When he goes out there you can see there’s a hunger and desire to score goals. This is all after scoring 699 goals at club level.

“This guy has got an obsession with beating the haters, ramming it down their throats. That 700 was to people like Jamie Carragher and people like that who are desperate to get him out of the door.”