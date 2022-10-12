Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo to contest FA’s charge regarding Everton incident

Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept the Football Association’s charge of improper conduct after slapping a phone out of an Everton supporter’s hand in the aftermath of a match last season.

The incident regarding the Manchester United striker took place following United’s 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park in April, which led to the FA charging the 37-year-old with violent/improper conduct.

According to the Independent, Ronaldo had until Monday to respond to the charge but is now set to face a hearing with English football’s governing body, after Man United manager Erik ten Hag said that he has contested the charge and will not accept it.

When asked about Ronaldo’s charge, Ten Hag stated via the Independent: “We spoke about that, he will not accept it.”

According to The Athletic, Man United intend to support Ronaldo through his upcoming FA improper conduct hearing and will offer some mitigating facts to support his argument.