Manchester United and Arsenal target will be sold in January

Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Adrien Rabiot has been told he will leave Juventus during the January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United were interested in signing the Juventus midfielder during the summer transfer window.

The French international has featured fairly regularly for Juventus this season but the Italian club have struggled to find any consistent form.

TuttoJuve (via TEAMtalk) also reported that both Arsenal and Liverpool were looking to make an effort to sign Rabiot in the January transfer window, and Juventus are set to allow him to leave the club in the coming months.

That’s according to Calcio Mercato, who claim Rabiot will leave the club and the chances of him extending his contract are very slim.

Rabiot’s contract at Juventus expires at the end of the current season, so any interested party may be able to pick him up on the cheap in January.

Manchester United were heavily interested in the summer as mentioned, but Erik ten Hag opted to bring in Casemiro from Real Madrid, so their interest in Rabiot may have cooled for now.