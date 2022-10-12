Manchester United interested in PSG star who is “not happy” at the club

Manchester United are showing an interest in PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe who is “not happy” at the club.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Mbappe wasn’t happy at PSG and was expecting a different project during the summer.

“Mbappe is not happy with the current situation, but Paris Saint-Germain insist he’s not going anywhere in January and they want to keep him as one of the stars of the project,” said Romano.

Understandably, PSG aren’t willing to allow one of their star players to leave in January, so it may be difficult for Mbappe to get his wish if he wants to leave the club.

Mbappe won’t be short of suitors after news emerged that he’s unhappy at PSG, and according to Fichajes, Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing the French international.

With Manchester United not currently competing in the Champions League, Mbappe may be reluctant to consider the club as a realistic option for him, unless they manage to finish in the top four this season.

For now, staying at PSG seems the most likely option for Mbappe, with the French club under no pressure to sell after tieing him down to a new contract at the summer. However, keeping an unhappy player at the club can have a negative effect, so we are set for an interesting next 12 months.