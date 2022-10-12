Mason Mount is confident in Chelsea’s ability to win the Champions League this season after beating reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro.

The Englishman contributed to both goals on the night after a foul from Fikayo Tomori led to a Chelsea penalty converted by Jorginho before Mount assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to secure the three points.

According to the Evening Standard, the England international said: “We want to go all the way to the end. That’s always our goal. I feel with our squad we can do that. We have a lot of confidence in that but we are also humble. Maybe we are not the favourites but that was the same when we won it.”

The Blues tasted European glory in 2021 when they lifted the Champions League trophy for the second time in the club’s history. They overturned the then-favourites of the competition Manchester City 1-0 in Portugal to be crowned champions.

Mount played only 45 minutes against Milan after picking up a first-half booking. Graham Potter opted to rest the 23-year-old, who went on to be named Player of the Match for his impressive display.

Mason Mount only played 45 minutes this evening but won the Player of the Match award. #UCL pic.twitter.com/2QkzSsy1SA — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) October 11, 2022

Chelsea now sit at the top of Group E and look set to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. Next up in the side’s bid for the trophy is a visit to Austria to take on RB Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg.