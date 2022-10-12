Report details Man Utd & Chelsea interest in Kylian Mbappe transfer and what the PSG star is looking for

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both admirers of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe as he looks for a transfer away from the Parc des Princes.

The France international is supposedly attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League as he mainly looks to get away from PSG in order to play a role more similar to the one he has when he plays for his country, according to Football Transfers.

Mbappe has mostly played out wide for PSG, but he started his career at Monaco in a more central role, and the report states that he would prefer to play up front alongside a target man.

Man Utd could surely offer him a role like that, as they need someone to come in as a long-term replacement for veteran front-man Cristiano Ronaldo in the middle.

The issue with the Red Devils, however, is that they are not at their best right now and might not be able to offer Mbappe the chance to play in the Champions League or compete for major honours.

Kylian Mbappe in action for PSG
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea begin talks to poach sporting director from English club
Summer signing feeling frustrated and hurt with his Newcastle situation
Moyes has ‘told’ 28-year-old he’s no longer needed

Chelsea, meanwhile, are leading the race to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, so they may not be able to afford Mbappe as well, or fit him in to the team.

The Blues are putting together an exciting project, however, with new owner Todd Boehly showing plenty of ambition with his work in the transfer market since he bought the club.

It would be intriguing to see Mbappe at one of England’s biggest clubs, but we’ll have to see how this saga develops before we get a clearer idea about whether or not the 23-year-old is really likely to leave the French capital.

Football Transfers also name big names like Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City as potential suitors for Mbappe if he is to leave PSG.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.