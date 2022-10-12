Champions League giants considering free transfer swoop for Liverpool star

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is reportedly one of a number of names being considered as a transfer target on a free next summer by Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have publicly stated that they plan to try again for free agents after successful deals for the likes of Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin this summer, and now Keita is one of the players they’re looking at, according to Sport.

Keita has had his ups and downs as a Liverpool player, but at this point it perhaps makes sense that he doesn’t have a long-term future at Anfield due to increased competition in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Many Reds fans will also likely feel that Keita hasn’t quite lived up to expectations due to some problems with injuries and general consistency, so it might be time to move on.

Naby Keita in action for Liverpool
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea and Manchester City both make contact with agent of Napoli star
After six months at Leeds, £13m man set to join European giants
Report details Man Utd & Chelsea interest in Kylian Mbappe transfer and what the PSG star is looking for

Barcelona, however, may also see Keita as an experienced winner who could add something to their squad in this relatively low-risk deal.

The 27-year-old might not necessarily be an automatic starter at the Nou Camp, but he could surely be a useful option to give Xavi a bit more depth in an important position.

More Stories Naby Keita

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.