Champions League giants considering free transfer swoop for Liverpool star

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is reportedly one of a number of names being considered as a transfer target on a free next summer by Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have publicly stated that they plan to try again for free agents after successful deals for the likes of Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin this summer, and now Keita is one of the players they’re looking at, according to Sport.

Keita has had his ups and downs as a Liverpool player, but at this point it perhaps makes sense that he doesn’t have a long-term future at Anfield due to increased competition in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Many Reds fans will also likely feel that Keita hasn’t quite lived up to expectations due to some problems with injuries and general consistency, so it might be time to move on.

Barcelona, however, may also see Keita as an experienced winner who could add something to their squad in this relatively low-risk deal.

The 27-year-old might not necessarily be an automatic starter at the Nou Camp, but he could surely be a useful option to give Xavi a bit more depth in an important position.