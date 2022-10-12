Summer signing feeling frustrated and hurt with his Newcastle situation

Newcastle summer signing Matt Targett will reportedly be feeling frustrated with how it’s gone for him at St James’ Park.

The left-back joined on loan from Aston Villa midway through last season and made a good start in Eddie Howe’s side before making his move permanent in the summer.

Now, however, he’s barely featured, and Dean Jones admits there could now be some doubt over his situation.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, I think he should be frustrated. If he wasn’t, then there’s probably something wrong with his ambition and where he’s at in his career, so I’m sure he’s feeling hurt by it, as you would be when you’re not in the team.

“To see Dan Burn in your spot, too, it’s not ideal, but his job now is to win his shirt back. And look, I’m sure Matt Target is somebody that will come back into the picture.”