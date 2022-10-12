PSG could move for Premier League star to replace Mbappe should he leave the French club

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in replacing Kylian Mbappe with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah should the French star get his wish to leave the club.

Several outlets, such as ESPN, broke the news yesterday that the PSG superstar wants to leave the club as soon as possible due to his relationship breaking down with the Paris club’s hierarchy and could push for a move as early as January.

The 23-year-old is said to be upset by the club breaking its promises, which were made when he signed his new deal in May; with things such as signing a number nine, recruiting another centre-back and getting rid of Neymar, all not met by the Paris club.

PSG have since stated that Mbappe will not be leaving in January, reports Sky Sports, but should the situation not be resolved by next summer, the French champions have a replacement in mind.

According to Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, PSG would be interested in selling Mbappe to Liverpool – most likely next summer – and replacing him with Salah.

The Paris club are said to be long-term admirers of the Liverpool superstar but whether it would be a straight swap deal is uncertain at present.

Mbappe’s situation at PSG has a long way to go before being resolved but whether the superstar arrives at Liverpool or not, it seems that Salah could be a potential replacement at Le Parc des Princes.