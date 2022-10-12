Carlo Ancelotti responds to Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid transfer speculation

Carlo Ancelotti has responded to the possibility of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid in January amid ongoing speculation surrounding the Frenchman’s future at Paris Saint-Germain .

Ancelotti’s side achieved qualification at the knockout stages of the Champions League after a 1-1 draw to Shakhtar Donetsk secured their place at the top of Group F. Antonio Rudiger sealed their qualification with a 95th-minute equalizer at the Polish Army Stadium.

However, the Spanish side’s impressive form and accomplishment were not the reason they were a major talking point yesterday, as Kylian Mbappe is being linked to the club again. News broke last night of the 23-year-old’s desire to leave PSG and low morals at the club.

Mbappe signed a lucrative new deal with PSG in May that saw him receive a significant wage increase as well as hold a higher role than his teammates at the club. He was promised to say in important club decisions, including managers and transfers of players.

According to Julien Laurens , the forward now feels as though he has been “betrayed” by his club, as they have failed to follow through with the agreements made – one being that PSG would oversee the transfer of Neymar.

?? "Tu as du courage de demander ça. Je ne suis pas obligé de répondre" Quand Carlo Ancelotti renvoie notre audacieux journaliste dans ses 22 ???#UCL pic.twitter.com/hogU8RXKBO — CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) October 11, 2022

When asked about the possibility of the Parisian moving to Madrid, Ancelotti smiled and replied: “Kylian Mbappe in January? I don’t have to answer.

“You have the courage to ask that? I won’t answer.”